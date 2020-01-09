Ondo council poll holds April 18

By Damisi Ojo, Akure

Local government election in Ondo State, which was originally scheduled for 2018 but cancelled due to logistic reasons, will now be conducted on Saturday April 18.

The timetable of activities for the election has been released, though some stakeholders insisted that they ought to have an input in fixing the time table.

Chairman, Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof Yomi Dinakan, said it is the duty of the Commission to provide the time table for the election.

According to Dinakan, who is a Professor of Law, ODIEC is an umpire and would not be involved in political party affairs.

All political parties in the State are to conduct party primaries between January 14 and February 7 for the conduct of local government elections.

Dinakin, who disclosed this while addressing stakeholders yesterday, said they had prepared logistic, before rolling out the time table.

He noted that the commission had requested from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a comprehensive register for the conduct of the election.

The chairman also noted that political parties that had earlier paid for their candidates in the 2018 aborted scheduled election would not be made to pay and there would be room for substitutions.

He said ODIEC would on Monday meet all political parties for the release of the guidelines.

Some stakeholders, however, urged the chairman to guard against the aborted local government election witnessed in 2018.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...