Ondo 2020: Aspirant denies pact with Akeredolu ahead of primaries

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Chief Oludola Oke, has denied entering any pact with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for July.

Chief Oke was last week adopted as the consensus aspirant of the Unity Forum, an APC group with the mandate of stopping Governor Akeredolu of securing the APC ‘s ticket.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice who was among Ondo APC chieftains that rejected Chief Oke as Unity Forum consensus aspirant said it was part of the plot to make Akeredolu get the party’s ticket.

Boroffice alleged that the pact with Governor Akeredolu was that Chief Oke would step down one week before APC primary with a promise that Akeredolu handover to Oke in return.

Chief Oke who spoke through head of the Oke Campaign Organisation, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, said there was no

truth in the allegations made by Senator Boroffice.

Oke stated that the allegations were meant to denigrate his person as only God has the power of the promise of the future.

He said: ” I am not a new comer in the politics of Ondo state and Nigeria having been a member of House of Representatives and occupied executive and party positions as well as chairman of several federal boards.

According to him, “Oke is a man of strong character with traceable history of loyalty to his commitment. He has never betrayed the struggle of his people ever since he joined politics till date. His word is his bound.

“Let it be known to the respected senator and unsuspecting public therefore that Chief Oke has no pact whatsoever with governor Akeredolu. We consider it a gratuitous insult to input such ungentlemanly conduct to our revered adopted candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN who the senator should have known has outgrown politics of biscuit and butter, fear and mischief.

“Therefore, Chief Oke Campaign Organisation (COCO) hereby advise the public, the Unity Forum leaders and APC members in Ondo state to regard the statement made by Professor Boroffice as a mere political talk that has gone with the surge of that moment of rage.

“We shall continue on the path of genuine reconciliation with those who expressed dissent opinions and also wish to state unequivocally that we shall respect the leaders of APC and we shall not waiver on our commitment to the collective struggle of the Unity Forum.

In the same vein, shall also not hesitate to point the attention of the masses to the direction of truth whenever the need arises.”

