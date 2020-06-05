On This Day As Newcastle United & Former Teammates Remember Late Cheick Tiote

On this day three years ago today Cheick Tiote passed away as Newcastle United and former teammate remember late midfielder who died after suffering a suspected heart attack while training session with Beijing Enterprises.

The Yamoussoukro-born moves to Saint James Park in the summer of 2010 for a fee of £3.5 million from FC Twente after winning the Eredivisie in his second season.

Tioté played a total of 156 games for Newcastle United over six-and-a-half seasons, finding back of the net once and the goal, of course, was the incredible equalizing volley that saw Magpies come back from four goals down, to draw 4-4 with Arsenal in 2011.

In February 2017, the late midfielder left on a free transfer for Beijing BSU in the Chinese, where he died in June in a training session, at the age of 30 a few weeks before his 31st birthday.

Tioté played 52 times for the Ivory Coast national football team from 2009 to 2015, scoring once. He represented the country at two FIFA World Cups and four Africa Cup of Nations, winning the 2015 edition of the latter.

Newcastle United and his former players on Friday remembered late Ivory Coast international Tiote on their official Twitter handle, who died in 2017.

SOURCE:- fcnaija

