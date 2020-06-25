On The Mic – “Adanma”

On The Mic is out with a brand new Banging single titled “ADANMA“. It’s definitely a certified hit for all lovers of good music…

On The Mic is a talented Nigerian music producer and singer with good productions. He is not new to the music game as he had worked with some big names in the Nigerian music industry. On The Mic (OTM) is a new ‘Brand Name’ that the artiste came up with to start a new music phase. His former stage name was Maga Maga and had three impressive records to the brand; ‘My Baby‘, ‘I Don’t Know‘ and ‘Ginger Me‘.

To kick start the new brand (OTM) which he has been flaunting for a while now, he serves us with this Flavour Nabania melody/vibe- “Adanma“.

‘Adanma’ is a love Afrobeat / Pop song delivered in Igbo and English. On The Mic sings about a pretty lady named Ada who crossed his path and turned him to a loverboy. Ada’s good qualities made him love-stuck.

