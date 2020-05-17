On Justice Oluwa

Olayinka Oyegbile

The dead cannot cry out for justice. It is a duty of the living to do so for them – Lois McMaster Bujold

Last weekend, Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa (rtd) died a few days to his 102nd birthday. The news of his death was immediately everywhere and tributes started pouring in from all angles. They were tributes to a well-deserved man and they mostly focused on his life and times and how he affected jurisprudence in Lagos State and the country as a whole. The most important thing that everyone who paid tribute to the late Justice remembered was the landmark the ‘Ejigbadero case’. It was unarguably the most sensational and high-profile case in the country at that time.

The story is familiar enough and does not call for recounting here. The culprit coincidentally shared the name Ishola with Justice Oluwa who presided over the case. The accused Jimoh Ishola, a widely known business magnate popularly known as Ejigbadero, was a socialite and industrialist who was a folk hero of his time among big musicians and socialites. There was hardly any musician of note who did not dedicate a full album or music track to him. They all sang his praises. He was well known and connected among the well-heeled.

Immediately the news of his death appeared on my computer screen, I knew it was time for me to read his autobiography A Life in Motion: Reminiscences of a Jurist at 100 Years. The book was a gift from a very senior and respected colleague Mr. Dare Babarinsa, the man who writes with a definite grace, panache, strong poetic and historical perspective so much that another very senior colleague in the hey days of magazine journalism in Nigeria, Mr Ray Ekpu, the editor-in-chief of Newswatch, used to address him as the “Historian in the House.”

We had met at a book event and Mr. Babarinsa had given the book to me. The Gaskia Media Limited which he now manages is the publisher of the book. That was two years ago. On reading about the death of Justice Oluwa I went to my study to fish out the book. This slim book is a worthy effort to put into permanent record the work of the respected judge. I agree with another grand elder statesman, Chief Femi Okunnu, who wrote the Foreword to the book. According to him, “A Life in Motion is too brief an autobiography of this great and upright judge who bestrode the Lagos judiciary like a colossus. By his action and in words on the Bench he told heads of governments, to quote the legendary Lord Denning: “However high you may be, the law is above you. I hope a revised edition of this work would be available when ‘uncle’ celebrates his 101st birthday.”

It is on this premise that I am reviewing this “brief autobiography”, until last week when the respected judge died, I am not sure anything is at work to update this book. That is the bane of many of our leaders, either in public life, or even academia, not many people think it’s worth the effort to write about their experiences. This is largely responsible for the dearth of heroes that the country is currently going through.

The “brief autobiography” is good but it touches very little of the important life of such a judge. I understand the dilemma the publisher must have faced to even have this done. I can visualize that because the subject was approached to write his story at the twilight of his life and taking into cognizance the fact that the book was targeted at his 100th birthday, it would be an arduous task to expect such a man to be able to remember vividly all events, even if only the important ones that defined his life!

I hope a revised edition as Chief Okunnu suggested two years ago is still in the works. Justice Ishola is too important a personality for his story not to be told in full. What one would have expected is that some foot soldiers would have been recruited to scout newspapers’ libraries and archives to be able to ferret out snippets of information about Justice Oluwa to enrich the book and also serve as a background note for students of law and public policy.

Justice Oluwa did not start his life as a lawyer, he was a founding lecturer in two of the country’s leading universities of his time. University of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Wait for it. He was a lecturer and founding member of the two Universities’ Departments of Agriculture! He was a change agent – from feeding our stomach to feeding our justice system with deep jurisprudence.

All the contributions he made in various facets of the country’s life should be fully detailed and this should serve as a lesson and touchstone for our other leaders who have played pivotal roles in this country. There is the need to tell their stories before they enter the departure lounge of life when their memories become hazy and unreliable to remember momentous events of their lives. This they owe to humanity.

This is to say once again, thank you to Mr. Babarinsa for the gift of this book and the labour put into it. More power to you.

May the soul of Justice Isiaka Ishola Oluwa find peace and rest in the bosom of Allah. You did well and played a pioneering role in our country’s land law. May more of your tribe populate our Bench.

