On A Scale Of 1-10, Rate Burna Boy On “Jerusalema Remix”

South African award-winning producer, and artiste Master KG yesterday dropped the remix to his 2019 hit track “Jerusalema” featuring Nomcebo Zikode and the “African Giant,” Burna Boy.

The original track “Jerusalema”, which is on Master KG’s 2020 album is a track which laced with religious lyrics that speaks about Jerusalem being the home of the religious. Despite its lyrical content, the track has been a major club banger since last year and an infectious anthem popular among South Africans and Nigerians especially. You will definitely agree that this song is a hot banger that would immediately put you in a dancing mood.

Burna’s boy’s verse has been the topic since its release, the singer infused a mixture of pidgin English, Yoruba, and slayed effortlessly in Zulu. Of course, there have been arguments on whether Burna’s verse was actually needed on the Remix, some where of the opinion that the remix wasn’t necessary while some fans applauded the African Giant effort, saying even though he is proud, he is a beast when it comes to music and remixing songs.

This has brought us to ask our fans and readers…. What do you think of Burna’s verse on the track? On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate Burna Boy on the Remix?

