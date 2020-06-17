Oluwatoyin Salau’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder And Kidnapping

Aaron Glee Jr, the man arrested in connection to the killing of the Black Lives Matter activist, Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, has now been charged.

The 49-year-old was charged with murder and kidnapping, the Tallahassee Police Department said Tuesday, a day after the department announced that Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were found dead.

During an investigation of their disappearance, information led police to Glee’s home in southeast Tallahassee on Saturday night, where both women were discovered, police said.

Glee, 49, had fled to Orlando on a bus before the police arrived at his home, the department said. He was arrested early Sunday by the Orlando Police Department, court records show.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene and other information gathered by Tallahassee police in Orlando, Glee was charged with murder and kidnapping, police said.

The authorities also revealed that he was recently arrested twice in recent weeks in unrelated battery cases.

Court records show Glee was arrested in Leon County for aggravated battery on May 30 and was released on June 1 on a $2,500 bond. He was also accused of battery in connection with a May 28 incident and charges were filed on June 9.

Toyin went missing after she tweeted about being sexually assaulted by a black man who offered her a ride when she was stranded after the Black Lives Matter protest.

The Nigerian race activist took part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in the Tallahassee area on June 6. She was last seen in a CCTV footage on June 10 at about 7:03 pm at Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida.

Police said Salau had contacted the Tallahassee Police Department to report a “possible sexual battery” that occurred on June 5, but the authorities added that at this time there is no indication it is related to her death.



“The information and description Salau provided to police and posted on social media prior to her disappearance does not match the person ultimately found to be responsible for her murder,” police said in a news release on Tuesday

