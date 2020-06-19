Olusegun Obasanjo Pays Condolence Visit To Pastor Ighodalo Over The Death Of His Wife, Ibidunni (Photos)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo today Friday June 19, paid a condolence visit to Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, husband of business woman and notable event planner, Ibidun Ajayi-Ighodalo, who passed away on Sunday, June 14 in Port Harcourt.

The former President offered consoling words to the clergyman and also prayed for him.

Ibidun, 39, will be laid to rest in Lagos on Saturday, June 20.

