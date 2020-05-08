Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Admits Manchester United Won’t Force Their Stars To Play

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United will not force players onto the field if they are not mentally ready when the football season resumes next month.

The 2019-20 season has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but plans are afoot for the campaign to get back underway in June.

Games are set to take place behind closed doors amid the global health crisis, and Solskjaer is adamant the club will not take undue risks.

‘I’ve not spoken to any of the boys about that, the doctor has been’, he told Sky Sports’ The Football Show on Friday morning.

‘Whenever we have been, in any meeting, we have spoken about players’ safety and welfare and we are not going to take any risks, the doctors have been in meetings and to get these protocols passed.

‘You wouldn’t hold anything against any player concerned, you need to get to know everyone and if a player isn’t mentally ready to play we couldn’t force anyone.

‘They haven’t raised too many concerns, we trust the experts and health offices on if and when it is safe to start again.’

