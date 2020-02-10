Olamide – “Wonma!” (Prod. by Cracker)

King of the street, Olamide Baddo comes through with this banging track “Wonna” off his new EP “999“.

Olamide – “Wonma!“. YBNL boss, OlamideBaddo has finally released his 9th studio album tagged “999” as promised. The rapper delivered this new hip-pop/rap project without stress and its already making wave and gaining streams.

Off the ‘999’ EP we present this smashing track that already rocking different playlist, it’s the track 5, titled “Wonma!”. The Cracker Mello produced song is a fast tempo jam with catchy lyrics, street slang and melody. The song has been trending even before the release of the ‘999‘ EP. For now its fans favourite and the latest anthem on the street.

The song talks about how girls can never be stick and sleep with just one man. Olamide Baddo raps that no matter hard you try to please, treat or protect a lady another man will be get down and sleep with her. (If you like gift her the whole world, place charm on her and be over protective… If a guy on street wants to sleep with her, he will surely have a taste of the juice).

Listen to “Wonma” by Olamide, Enjoy! and share your thoughts below

