Nigerian indigenous rapper and multi-talented artiste, Olamide dishes out his 9th studio album titled “999” EP. Off the 9 track hip-pop EP is this impressive track titled “No Time”.

“No Time” is the first track on the new EP, it serves as an introduction into the body of work (The hip-pop vibe thats about to hit you). Olamide co-produced this record with Eskeez and he splits some bars how he is out here to make more cash. Get Rich is the slogan… Hustle now and live the life tomorrow.

Listen to “No Time” by Olamide

No Time Lyrics

Coughs, Ah yeah

Rolly on my wrist, yeh

But I gat no time yeh

Teke ba wole yeh

Omo sho le yah, yeh

You’re dressing to kill, yeh

Na’wo na’wo go die, yeh

Pay me no attention, yeh

Omo where the cash? yeh

Who dissing epp?

So I’m never going back

Being rich seven on nerve

Niggah that’s a fact

Blood in my eyes

Omo no be joke

Niggas bitter like cola for real oh

Omo no be coke

Awa gan gbe she wole

Omo ma lo be

All my geng blood

All my blood geng

Wow, hard life, black face

Gbeje wole bi skanface

Niggah studying, I’m done running my race

Don’t tryna block my way

Still getting that wire

Don’t preach to the choir

Pope no be Messiah

Building, moulding empire

Still popping on every block like Movado

You know I’m on the rock

Won so fun afoju pe ojo nro

T’ogun ba de a wole lo

No no level

Fear no devil

You no know if you wan die buh you wan go heaven

Ewo eje Lori altar

Kpako to di butter

Going crazy on a daily basis

Only wanna see the green faces

Ah, drip poju, o n je komo wet pata

Tun gbe sinu whip ki AC felu lara

Oro to n’so ko si nu dictionary

Doggy doggy what? yo’di funmi

Mi o shey missionary

I’m not having it any other way

Get rich or die trying

So I gat to grind every minute

Cause omo mi o le shey 9 to 5

I’ma praying to see ma Sunny day

Working everyday fuck the holiday

I’ve been through, just to make it here

Most High no ganja

Sango, Ipaja

Lekki, Ajah

Gbowo kaja

Smoke fish, je eja

Balloon, eja

Maryland, Ikeja

Awon temi eh ja

Ogbeni lo jo lo jo

Mago mago

Ewo omo ta n ba wi tolo n shey bakan bakan

Giran, Federal

Viktoh, Ipebah

Yepo, yepa

Yebo, yeba

Ogbeni lo jo lo jo

Mago mago

Ewo omo ta n ba wi tolo n shey bakan bakan

Giran, Federal

Viktoh, Ipebah

Yepo, yepa

Yebo, yeba

Moti jeya bi t’eba

Je n jaye ah bah

Omo oni kaka

Balori barber

Bi eye adaba

Sanko samba

Poverty o le touch awa ta n fi owo tamba

Wonna shoot shot, self pick

Tunde Kehlani

Show day or no show

Wonna tour the world like Buhari

Niggas don’t wanna do beef

I be herdsmen like Fulani

When I’m gone my money no go finish like Abacha, Sanni

Outro

Aye ti mo wa yii, mo wa jaye temi ni oh

Mi o ma wa ye elomiran baba bami se

Aye ti mo wa yii, mo wa jaye temi ni oh

Mi o ma wa ye elomiran baba mo bebe oh

Eh!

The post Olamide – “No Time” [+ Lyrics] appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

