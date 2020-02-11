Olamide – “No Time” [+ Lyrics]

Nigerian indigenous rapper and multi-talented artiste, Olamide dishes out his 9th studio album titled “999” EP. Off the 9 track hip-pop EP is this impressive track titled “No Time”.
“No Time” is the first track on the new EP, it serves as an introduction into the body of work (The hip-pop vibe thats about to hit you). Olamide co-produced this record with Eskeez and he splits some bars how he is out here to make more cash. Get Rich is the slogan… Hustle now and live the life tomorrow.
No Time Lyrics
Coughs, Ah yeah
Rolly on my wrist, yeh
But I gat no time yeh
Teke ba wole yeh
Omo sho le yah, yeh
You’re dressing to kill, yeh
Na’wo na’wo go die, yeh
Pay me no attention, yeh
Omo where the cash? yeh
Who dissing epp?
So I’m never going back
Being rich seven on nerve
Niggah that’s a fact
Blood in my eyes
Omo no be joke
Niggas bitter like cola for real oh
Omo no be coke
Awa gan gbe she wole
Omo ma lo be
All my geng blood
All my blood geng
Wow, hard life, black face
Gbeje wole bi skanface
Niggah studying, I’m done running my race
Don’t tryna block my way
Still getting that wire
Don’t preach to the choir
Pope no be Messiah
Building, moulding empire
Still popping on every block like Movado
You know I’m on the rock
Won so fun afoju pe ojo nro
T’ogun ba de a wole lo
No no level
Fear no devil
You no know if you wan die buh you wan go heaven
Ewo eje Lori altar
Kpako to di butter
Going crazy on a daily basis
Only wanna see the green faces
Ah, drip poju, o n je komo wet pata
Tun gbe sinu whip ki AC felu lara
Oro to n’so ko si nu dictionary
Doggy doggy what? yo’di funmi
Mi o shey missionary
I’m not having it any other way
Get rich or die trying
So I gat to grind every minute
Cause omo mi o le shey 9 to 5
I’ma praying to see ma Sunny day
Working everyday fuck the holiday
I’ve been through, just to make it here
Most High no ganja
Sango, Ipaja
Lekki, Ajah
Gbowo kaja
Smoke fish, je eja
Balloon, eja
Maryland, Ikeja
Awon temi eh ja
Ogbeni lo jo lo jo
Mago mago
Ewo omo ta n ba wi tolo n shey bakan bakan
Giran, Federal
Viktoh, Ipebah
Yepo, yepa
Yebo, yeba
Ogbeni lo jo lo jo
Mago mago
Ewo omo ta n ba wi tolo n shey bakan bakan
Giran, Federal
Viktoh, Ipebah
Yepo, yepa
Yebo, yeba
Moti jeya bi t’eba
Je n jaye ah bah
Omo oni kaka
Balori barber
Bi eye adaba
Sanko samba
Poverty o le touch awa ta n fi owo tamba
Wonna shoot shot, self pick
Tunde Kehlani
Show day or no show
Wonna tour the world like Buhari
Niggas don’t wanna do beef
I be herdsmen like Fulani
When I’m gone my money no go finish like Abacha, Sanni
Outro
Aye ti mo wa yii, mo wa jaye temi ni oh
Mi o ma wa ye elomiran baba bami se
Aye ti mo wa yii, mo wa jaye temi ni oh
Mi o ma wa ye elomiran baba mo bebe oh
Eh!
