Olamide Is Married To Bukunmi Aisha – Lailasnews

Nigerian rapper, Olamide has allegedly gotten married to his longtime girlfriend, Bukunmi Aisha, this is coming after she changed her last name on Instagram.

We can all recall that the couple have been engaged since 2018, after Olamide Adedeji, proposed to her.

The couple have been together for almost 8 years now, and welcomed their first son, Maximiliano Adedeji in 2015.

It seems their relationship has taken a huge turn now, as they might just be legally married.

Bukunmi Aisha has not really been hyper active on social media, recently changed her last name to that of her alleged husband, and that might just be enough sigh that they are married. See screenshot of her IG page below;

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...