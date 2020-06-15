Rapper- Oladips with his new single ‘TUSI‘ still buzzing serves us with a freestyle he tagged ‘Mercy’.
Oladips on this freestyle prayed for God’s mercy during this trying time of Covid-19. He rapped about Corona putting Nigerians on lockdown, how the government are cashing out from it and NCDC playing live scores with Covid-19 cases.
‘Mercy Freestyle‘ was produced by Sossick, Oladips went cool on this but still delivered great bars, rap rhymes and punchlines. He shared this tune via his Instagram account, Listen and Watch below
View this post on Instagram
The post Oladips – “Mercy (Freestyle)” appeared first on tooXclusive.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!