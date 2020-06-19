Categories
Oladayo – “Shine More”

Oladayo Shine More

Oladayo who reps Ibadan is a multi talented singer, music producer and he currently studies Library and information science at Lead City University. He finally drops his official debut single of the year after so much anticipation and it tagged “Shine More“.

The new jam ‘Shine More‘ was produced , mix and mastered by himself with his production brand name – Oluomomixam.

Follow on IG: @oluomooladayo
Like his Facebook page: Oluomo Oladayo

