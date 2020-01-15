Okoye: Eagles‘ll be great

Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

SUPER Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye believes that the talents currently in the team can make them one of the greatest to represent Nigeria.

Fortuna Dusseldorf of Germany goaltender was born in Düsseldorf, Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, but last year he pledged his international future to Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr invited the youngster to the Nigerian national team setup and handed Okoye his debut in a high profile friendly game against five-time world champions, Brazil last October.

Nigeria secured an impressive 1-1 draw against the Selecao in that encounter.

The 20 year-old has since earned further call-ups for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho but was confined to the bench behind Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa’s Daniel Akpeyi.

“We are a young team and there are so many talents in the squad,” Okoye said in a recent interview the Super Eagles Media Team. “I think in the next few years when the team has gained enough experience we can be a great squad and even qualify for the World Cup and AFCON 2021.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen trainee also revealed he was very happy to play for the three-time African champions even though he could have waited for a call-up from the former European champions.

“I felt great after I got my first call up into the Super Eagles; it was a pleasure and a big step for my career.

“With the first call-up I had a bit of problem, but after that, for the Ukraine game everything was set up, and I prepared well. “I couldn’t wait to get to the Super Eagles, everything went well. Thank God,” Okoye added.

