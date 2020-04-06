Okogie inspire youths on Jr. NBA programme

By Adeyinka Adedipe

D’Tigers shooting guard Josh Okogie has joined an array of basketball stars who are inspiring kids with ball handling skills as part of Jr. NBA at home programme.

The Jr. NBA at Home initiative is part of NBA Together, a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ player is one of the most recent players to get involved with the initiative, a free interactive content series providing basketball skills and drills featuring NBA and WNBA players.

Okogie who shared a few ball handling skills on video at the weekend started with a crossover between the legs move, proceeded to behind the back ball move and completed the drill with spinning the ball round his head, all done within a limited space beside his staircase.

He said the drill would enable the junior players spend their time wisely at a time they can’t play outside and encourage them to seek permission from their parents to allow them do the drills inside their homes.

The 6’4” shooting guard, who was a first round, pick 20 in the 2018 NBA draft teamed up with the Nigerian national team last year to the FIBA World Championship in China where he led the side to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics (which will now take place next year) while picking up the TCL player of the game award against China.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

