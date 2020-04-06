Ohanaeze warns FG against invitation of Chinese doctors

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

The leadership of the apex socio-cultural youth body in Igbo land, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, on Monday, warned the Federal Government against its planned invitation of Chinese doctors to help contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Igbo group stated this in a statement signed by its President-General, Okechukwu Isigusoro and Secretary General, Nnabuike Okwu.

The Igbo youth body maintained that the coming of Chinese doctors would rather worsen the pandemic and encumber the progress already being made.

The group, said it condemned strongly, the proposed invitation of the Chinese Doctors, , adding that doctors from China were known to be to highly insincere.

The group noted that if Nigeria needed external medical assistance, it should look elsewhere like India and Cuba.

It also alleged that that the figures being peddled to have been expended on palliatives for Nigerians by the Ministers of Humanitarian Affairs, and Information and Culture, Sadiya Farouk and Lai Mohammed, were untrue.

The statement reads in part, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide alert Nigerians again on Federal Government plan to invite Chinese Doctors, which will escalate the situation over the Coronavirus pandemic.”

“We vehemently condemn the invitation of these “insincere” Chinese Doctors; but insist that if we are in dire need for foreign medical assistance, the destination should be India or Cuba.”

“We dispute the figures and claims of Ministers Farouk Sadiya and Lai Mohammed, that over 100 billion had been disbursed.

“Igbo youths insist that the N100 billion palliative money have been diverted into personal pockets, there was systematic looting by avoiding a credible banking process of using banks to reach out to Nigerians with BVN for the palliative care and stimulus packages.”

“Indulging in physical distribution and disbursement of the palliative money put doubts on the minds of Nigerians, who question the credibility of the claims of disbursement of N100 Billion palliative money to Nigerians by subverting a credible source of banking process, was the best way to cover the monumental looting and financial recklessness associated with the physical distribution and disbursement of palliative cash. We call for forensic investigation into the activities of Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs led by Sadiya Farouk.”

