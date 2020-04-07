Ogun takes delivery of ventilators, ICUs, others donated by RCCG

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on Tuesday handed two ventilators, two Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two infusion pumps, Vital Signs Monitor (VSM) and one Suctioning Machine over to the Ogun state government.

The medical equipment were donated earlier to the state government by RCCG to aid its battle against the spread COVID-19 in the state and the country.

The Church’s Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, handed the items over to the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako – Oyedele on behalf of the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, at the Church’s Intensive Care Unit of the RCCG Camp, Mowe, Ogun State.

Odesola said the church has been in the forefront of the efforts to manage the effects of COVID -19.

According to him, the medical equipment were part of the RCCG’s contribution towards supporting government’s efforts in the war against COVID-19 in the state.

Odesola further disclosed that RCCG has in the last two weeks, distributed not less than 20, 000 bags of rice, packed in 1-kilogram and other food items to vulnerable citizens to help cushion the effect of the lockdown on Nigerians, irrespective of their tribes and religion.

The cleric however, prayed that the crisis of Coronavirus would soon be over in the country so that every Nigerian can be back on their daily activities.

Receiving the medical equipment on behalf of the State government, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-Oyedele said the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun, had taken special note of the church “wonderful support” towards curtailing the challenges of COVID-19 in Ogun.

She described the equipment as most valuable, declaring that the donation represents a big boost to Ogun government in its preparedness to cope with the disease.

