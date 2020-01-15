Ogun State Governor Abiodun Reacts To Dismissal Of Ihedioha By Supreme Court

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said the Supreme Court ruling declaring Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC, winner of the Imo State governorship election was an indication that God was at work.

Abiodun stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

The governor urged the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha to see the hand of God in his dismissal by the Supreme Court.

Abiodun also expressed hope that Uzodinma’s coming will not only swell the ranks of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, but will help deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor said:

“It is a manifestation of the divine will of God and that truth crushed to earth shall sprout in the long run. “Given his antecedents, I have no doubt that Senator Hope Uzodinma has the competence, capacity, character, and wisdom to steer Imo State to the next level of development. “This is no time for politics but for policies, programs, and actions that will usher in a new lease of life for the people.”

