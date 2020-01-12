Ogun reiterates commitment to optimal health care delivery

Ogun State government is determined to ensure optimal health care for all citizens by revitalising the service delivery in all primary health facilities, to ensure quality services are delivered to the people, irrespective of their location in the state.

Wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, stated this during the flag-off ceremony of the 2019/2020 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW), held at Odeda Primary Health Care, Odeda local government area, saying this would be achieved through renovation, equipping and staffing, with a flagship facility per ward, as qualified health personnel would be employed at these centres to address the shortage of staff being experienced over the years.

Mrs. Abiodun noted that the regular campaigns of MNCHW was paramount at ensuring progress in children’s right to good health care, as well as improving the well-being of the family, especially pregnant women and under-five children.

Read Also: Ogun State indigenes top list of prisoners in Lagos

In her remark, Commissioner-designate, Ministry of Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, urged mothers and caregivers to avail their children and wards the opportunity of the various health interventions that had been specially designed to address maternal and child mortality reduction rate, noting that it would go a long way at ensuring that the state continued to improve on the National Demographic Health Survey.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...