Ogun Officials Inspect Roads, Water Channels In Isheri

Officials of the Ogun State government have been visiting coastal areas in a move to ascertain the condition of existing water channels and their effectiveness in controlling flood.

The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya as well as the special adviser to the governor on environment, Ola Oresanya, led other officials on tour of the Isheri boundary community to inspect the drainage system and the on-going road rehabilitation on Channels TV avenue.

The commissioner explained that the reconstruction is targeted at fixing bad portions on the 3-kilometere road, beginning with the first phase from the entrance of the community to the LSPDC estate.

