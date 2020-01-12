Ogun: New beginning as assembly okays return to 20 councils

Following its resolution to back the decision of Governor Dapo Abiodun to local government administration in the state to its original 20-council format, the Ogun state House of Assembly has granted approval to the nomination of 19 out of the 20 Chairmen and members of the transition committees for the Local Government Councils sent to the lawmakers by the Governor, reports Olalekan Ale.

The Ogun State House of Assembly has granted approval to the nomination of 19 out of the 20 Chairmen and members of the transition committees for the Local Government Councils sent to the lawmakers by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for ratification and approval barely twenty four hours after their screening in line with Sections 40(1) of the State Local Government Law, 2000. The Assembly’s approval was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the Committee on Selection by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who also moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by Hon. Akeem Balogun and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Olakunle Oluomo.

Following the adoption of the report, Yusuf thereafter moved for the confirmation of the 19 nominees, seconded by Hon. Balogun and unanimously supported by all the lawmakers through a voice vote. The report partly reads, “Members examined their curriculum vitae, credentials and interviewed them. They were all found to be eligible and suitable to assume the exalted office of the Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary and member of Local Government Transition Committee in their various Local Government Areas of Ogun State. The screening of the nominee of the Governor for Chairman and members of Ipokia Local Governmnet Transition Committees was suspended till further notice in honour of the late Chairman nominee, late Shuaib Adeosun. The Committee therefore recommends the screened nominees for confirmation as Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary and members of Transition Committees in 19 Local Government Councils having found them eligible and suitable in consonance with provision of Section 40(1) of the Local Government Law of Ogun State, 2000”.

In a move that smacked of indications that he may have scrapped the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA), created in 2016 by his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Governor Abiodun, on the third day of the new year, had appointed transition committees for the 20 local government areas of the state, ignoring the LCDAs. His action expectedly sparked debates about the fate of the new LCDAs just as some observers pointed out the need for the governor to approach the assembly for approval if his action is to be acceptable. According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, the transition committees will be in place until the Ogun State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts elections to pick new council chairmen in the state.

Somorin explained that the new caretaker committee members were chosen in furtherance of the government’s philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance. Each of the committees comprises a chairman, a vice-chairman, and Secretary to the Local Government as well as two other members. While the debate was still raging, the government announced its readiness to swear – in the new council officials and at the same time sent a request to the state assembly, seeking its nod to go ahead with its plan to institute transition committees in the original 20 council areas.

Amosun, in 2016, created 37 LCDAs out of the original constitutionally recognized 20 local governments of the state, saying it was to bring government nearer to the people and to engender further development. The bill was passed by the Suraju Adekunbi-led Ogun State House of Assembly and was later assented to by Amosun. Same year, the state government conducted an election into the 57 council areas after sharing assets of the 20 local governments among the LCDAs created out of each of them. The 57 elected chairmen and their councilors completed their tenures in October 2019.

With the assembly assenting to Abiodun’s decision to recognize and appoint transition committees for only the 20 original council areas, the debate over what will become of the 37 LCDAs created and empowered by Amosun may have temporarily be put to rest. Temporarily because the governor is yet to approach the assembly for a repeal of the law establishing the said development areas as being suggested by some observers.

