Ogun Govt Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Ogun State government has confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus disease in the State.

The confirmation was made by the State Government in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The tweet reads, “COVID-19 update as at 11:30pm , 5th May 2020.

“6 new cases of COVID-19 Ogun cases confirmed.

“Total confirmed cases in Ogun are now 91.

“Total number of active cases 75.

“A total number of 14 patients have been discharged with 2 deaths recorded.

“Residents are advised to stay home and stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday confirmed 148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.