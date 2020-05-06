Ogun Govt Confirms Six New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Ogun State government has confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus disease in the State.
The confirmation was made by the State Government in a tweet via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
The tweet reads, “COVID-19 update as at 11:30pm , 5th May 2020.
“6 new cases of COVID-19 Ogun cases confirmed.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
“Total confirmed cases in Ogun are now 91.
“Total number of active cases 75.
“A total number of 14 patients have been discharged with 2 deaths recorded.
“Residents are advised to stay home and stay safe.”
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday confirmed 148 fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.