Ogun decontaminates road to Govt House

 Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has decontaminated the GTbank stretch of the IBB Boulevard following the dumping of a corpse of a foreign national suspected to be COVID – 19 positive.

The Nation reports a yet – to – be identified driver had dumped the corpse of a Beniose identified as Alex, who died in his car while conveying him and his travel partner, also a Beniose, to Owode – Idiroko and sped away on Tuesday.

The road where the corpse was dumped is strategic.

It situates opposite the GTbank, Kuto branch, leading  to Abeokuta Central Business District (CBD), Ogun State Government House, Isale Igbein, the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abeokuta branch and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps(NSCDC) office.

The incident created fear among residents of the area, who were concerned that their health could be compromised.

Read Also: CBN pays N680m to 3,397 Ogun farmers, says Abiodun

Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun allayed the fear of the residents, saying the area had been decontaminated.

“Ogun state Ministry of Environment has decontaminated the GTB area where the dead Covid19 suspect was picked up. Everyone should go about their normal duties without any fear,” Abudu-Balogun said in a statement.

 

 

