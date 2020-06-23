AlleluyahBoyzEntertainment (ABE) talented Afro Hi-life singer – Oga Network serves a new tune “Who Ask You”, yet again this another Hit.

Hello Mummy Crooner and The African music Orator (Oga Network) delivers another smooth record titled “Who Ask You“. This comic Afro-Highlife tune shows Oga Network‘s versatility in delivering a unique funny tune, while facing reality. Produced by DJ Coublon.

Listen and Enjoy below

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Oga Network – “Who Ask You” (Prod. DJ Coublon) appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

