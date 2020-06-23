AlleluyahBoyzEntertainment (ABE) talented Afro Hi-life singer – Oga Network serves a new tune “Who Ask You”, yet again this another Hit.
Hello Mummy Crooner and The African music Orator (Oga Network) delivers another smooth record titled “Who Ask You“. This comic Afro-Highlife tune shows Oga Network‘s versatility in delivering a unique funny tune, while facing reality. Produced by DJ Coublon.
Listen and Enjoy below
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
The post Oga Network – “Who Ask You” (Prod. DJ Coublon) appeared first on tooXclusive.