OFFICIAL: Women’s Serie A Will Turn Professional From The 2022-23 Season

Women’s Serie A will turn professional from the 2022-23 season, while Juventus have been awarded this year’s Scudetto.

The 19-20 edition of Serie A Femminile was abruptly ended on June 8 and Juve seemed set to miss out on the title, despite being nine points clear at the top.

However, it was decided at today’s Federal Council that the Bianconeri would be crowned Scudetto winners for the third successive season.

Women’s Serie B will be enlarged to 14 teams from next term, but the biggest change comes in the top tier as it will become a professional league from 2022.

Serie A Femminile was founded back in 1968 but, since its inception, had been an amateur championship and was not commissioned by the FIGC until two years ago.

