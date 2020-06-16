OFFICIAL: Nantes Complete Permanent Signing Of Moses Simon On A Four-Year Deal

Nantes has completed the permanent signing of Super Eagles winger Moses Simon on a four-year deal from La Liga side Levante.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international who spent last season on loan with Les Canaris where he scored nine goals and created eight assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for helping Christian Gourcuff’s team to finish 13th in the Ligue 1 table.

Simon polled 40% of the votes after he was named Nantes’ player of the season and also picked the goal of the season prize sign a permanent deal until 2024/

Simon linked up with Levante from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but endured a below-par campaign where he scored once in 19 league appearances.

