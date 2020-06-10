OFFICIAL: Liverpool Agree Short-Term Extension With Lallana Until End Of Season

Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension with Liverpool until the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old midfielder’s contract was due to expire at the end of the month and his representatives have already been approached by Leicester over a possible summer move.

But Lallana has agreed to extend his stay with Liverpool for a further month and will see out the season with Jurgen Klopp’s side as they aim to secure their first league title in 30 years.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The midfielder will remain with the Reds until the end of July to see out the current campaign as a member of Jürgen Klopp’s squad.

Lallana will then bring his six-year spell at Anfield to a close at the conclusion of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

“This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

“It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club.

But, to be honest, now is not the time for these words. Because of this news – that he stays until we finish this campaign – I can say all the things I want and need to when our season is concluding next month.

“What I can say – and want to say – now is even the way he has handled this extension tells you all you need to know about the person and his character. A top-class professional and an even better person.

“Adam always puts the club first – always! In the conversations we have had, he has been the first to express that my priority as a manager needs to be the players who are at this club for longer than just the rest of this season.

“He wants to be here to finish the job and do it properly, but it says everything about him that his biggest concern was blocking the progress and opportunity of a player who is under contract for next season also.

“But his role is too important to lose him before this season is done. So, it’s fantastic we can delay our messages of gratitude and good luck until the end of July now.”

Lallana moved to Liverpool from Southampton in June 2014 and has since made 178 appearances, scoring 22 goals.

The playmaker has collected winners’ medals for the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Reds.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

