OFFICIAL: Dybala Tests Negative For Coronavirus As He Already Fully Recovered

Juventus have announced that Dybala tests negative for coronavirus as the player has already fully recovered.

The Argentina international was the third Juve player to test positive for coronavirus in March, after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

However, while Rugani and Matuidi were given the all-clear on April 15, it took Dybala longer to fully shake the virus off.

Juve released a statement this evening confirming that Dybala had undergone the double swab test and both came back negative.

He is therefore fully healed and can leave self-isolation, returning to training soon.

