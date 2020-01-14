Of power supply and projection

What might be the priority of Sale Mamman, the Power minister — supplying that all-crucial utility to long-suffering Nigerians to better their economies, or projecting power as the undisputed czar of the Power ministry?

Though the minister just disclosed his ministry and parastatals under it were putting measures in place to ensure Nigerians got up to 18 hours of power a day, that question is legitimate given the minister’s ill-fated tango with Amazons under his ministry, from which he ate crow.

First, the minister announced the suspension of Damilola Ogunbiyi, the former managing director of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), the golden girl that analysts insist wrought great wonders at REA, by the off-grid electrification results she posted at that agency, including the still evolving non-grid 24-hour electrification of every federal-owned tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Though the United Nations has since snapped up Mrs Ogunbiyi for pressing global power supply solutions, she was on the cusp of bearing the tar of suspension from office, by her own home government, until President Muhammadu Buhari intervened to over-rule the minister, for not following due process. The president not only quashed the ministerial order, he also accepted Mrs. Ogunbiyi’s resignation to take up her new UN job.

That was a close shave, for it would have been a sight watching the minister working with a REA chief executive, whose suspension was voided!

Then just virtually on Christmas Eve 2019, not exactly working in concert with Christendom’s season of goodwill, the minister ordered the suspension of Marilyn Amobi, another Power Amazon and managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company of Nigeria Ltd (NBET).

The minister ordered Ms Amobi to hand over to the most senior NBET director, pending the resolution of the matter. But again on January 9, the president over-ruled the minister, asking Ms Amobi to stay on at her beat.

Saved by the bell? O yes — but not Ms Amobi alone! Yes, the NBET chief executive certainly was, coming back from the virtual dead, to reclaim her job.

But the minister, even more so: by the Presidency moving NBET to the Finance ministry — a move some Power critical lobbies aren’t exactly pleased about — the Power minister has escaped being condemned to working with an NBET chief executive he suspended but who his boss reinstated.

Still, after two botched suspensions — who knows: the minister might have had the best of intentions, only foiled by a warped process — perhaps Minister Mamman should conceptually re-tweak himself.

As Power minister, shouldn’t he focus more on supplying power, to Nigerians’ thunderous admiration; rather than projecting power, to their veiled disgust? Power projection, sans adequate supply, could well make his position untenable!

Besides, the Power Ministry is too vital an infrastructural fortress to suffer any self-inflicted distraction. It holds the key to the second wind, sorely needed to power Nigeria’s economy, neglected for much too long.

