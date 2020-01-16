Of Amotekun and critics

Usman Issa

Sir: With the launch of Amotekun – the security arrangement put in place by the governors in the Southwest earlier in the week, I was immediately reminded of developments in the aftermath of the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Pa, Fasoranti, leader of Yoruba socio-cultural and political group, Afenifere.

Since the death of this promising woman, Southwest leaders have been in a very sad mood. Her death was painful, caused political rage and opened doors for discussions on which way to walk and pass the spate of security siege that had beleaguered the region.

Mrs. Olakunrin of blessed memory was one of the factors that gave birth to operation Amotekun in South West.

Not only that, many out of the victims of kidnapping recorded in the region were prominent personalities who escaped death after paying huge ransom. For instance, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae was abducted in his farm in Ondo State; also an Ibadan-based lawyer, Musibau Adetunmbi was abducted at Iwaraja in Osun State along Ilesha-Akure Road in April 2019.

Prof. of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Prof. Adeyinka Adegbehingbe was kidnapped between Asejire and Ikire towns while travelling from Lagos to Ile-Ife in May 2019 as well as Adedayo Adewole, son of former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole.

The above calamities that had befallen the region in the past necessitated the security summit attended by southwest governors and other Yoruba leaders.

After much deliberations and brainstorming, the proposal on Operation Amotekun came about to combat kidnapping, robbery, incessant killings terrorising the region.

The southwest governors in my view, owe no-one an explanation for the reasons behind Amotekun. Of course, the reasons are obvious.

Why would this fresh security initiative serve as a threat to Miyetti Allah cattle breeders and northern youths? Should southwest leaders continue to sit comfortably and watch their region conquered by the scourge of social vices?

Is it not nonsensical for Miyetti Allah cattle breeders to see Amotekun as big threat and attack it with criticisms instead of sending stern warnings to lawless herders to desist from atrocities?

They should be told that Amotekun has come to stay.

Now, thinking beyond Amotekun and Miyetti Allah’s daydreams, my greatest fear is how the personnel to be engaged would function professionally without abuse of power. We abuse almost everything here in Nigeria.

Even our trained security personnel are known to engage in extortion, oppression and extra judicial killings. What would now be the measures to stop Amotekun operatives from abuse of power?

I’m also worried about the proposed collaborations with the Nigeria Police. The point here is to suggest that the relationship should be symbiotic in nature rather than competitive.

Here lies the great task ahead. It goes beyond the ceremonial launching. There should be working parameters and collaborations between operation Amotekun’s personnel and the national security infrastructure.

Recruitment should not be limited to hunters only because they can handle locally made guns. Psychological, physiological and integrity tests should be considered so that we can have a gallant, credible and result-driven Amotekun. Not personnel that would routinely take the laws into their hands or even abet criminality.

