OBI Xtra- “Forward Ever Backward Never” ft. Yung6ix

Rising Nigerian Artiste OBI Xtra links up with African Rap Star Yung6ix on his new single “Forward Ever Backward Never”. The hip-hop-inspired track Which has a combination of Uk drill and Afro sounds can be safe to be referred to as the new “Trapfro Sound” Also pioneered by Yung6ix himself.

.

The song sees OBI Xtra talking about overcoming unbelievers and his steady rise while 6ix also came through with some Wordplays…listen!!!

DOWNLOAD MP3

