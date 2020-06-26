OBI Xtra- “Forward Ever Backward Never” ft. Yung6ix

Rising Nigerian Artiste OBI Xtra links up with African Rap Star Yung6ix on his new single “Forward Ever Backward Never”. The hip-hop-inspired track Which has a combination of Uk drill and Afro sounds can be safe to be referred to as the new “Trapfro Sound” Also pioneered by Yung6ix himself.

The song sees OBI Xtra talking about overcoming unbelievers and his steady rise while 6ix also came through with some Wordplays…listen!!!



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Forward-Ever-mix-2_011-MASTERED-KP.mp3

