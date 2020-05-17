Obi, Anambra PDP to build COVID-19 testing lab

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has promised to build a COVID-19 testing laboratory in the state within 21 days once it is given a space either by the federal or state government.

It also makes available N125million donated by some of its leaders, like former Governor Peter Obi, PDP senators and others.

In a statement on Saturday, the party said: “Anambra State, owing to it’s economic and commercial importance to our nation, deserves to have a COVID-19 testing lab in place. PDP Anambra State, is therefore committing to setting up a standard COVID-19 testing lab within 21 days of adequate space being provided by either the Anambra State Government or in the alternative, the Federal Government. We are therefore requesting the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Anambra State Government to provide us a space either at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi; the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu OjukwuUniversity Teaching Hospital, Awka; or any of the hospitals in Anambra State, donated to the Federal Government by the Catholic Church; to set up a standard COVID-19 testing lab for this purpose.

Also, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators, among others, have donated 125 million naira to the party for COVID -29 palliative to the indigent members of the party in Anambra State.

Obi gave 40 million naira, while Senators Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah gave 10 million naira each to carter for the less privileged members of their party in the state.

Already, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, has inaugurated eight-man committee, headed by the daughter of former Vice President, late Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, to oversee the distribution of the relief materials

