Obaseki Visits Wike At Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State welcoming his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki today at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike on Sunday received his embattled Edo counterpart Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Details of the meeting were sketchy but there were speculations they might not be unconnected with the political future of Obaseki, who has been disqualified from contesting the primaries of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Edo.

