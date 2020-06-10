Obaseki, Two Others At APC Secretariat For Screening

The screening of the six aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Edo state began on Wednesday afternoon at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The chairman of the screening committee, Prof. Jonathan Ayuba, said the it was only to verify all the documents provided by the aspirants and make recommendations to the party based on its findings.

Three aspirants are already on ground for the exercise.

They are: Hon. Osaro Obaze was the first to present himself for screening.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who arrived the at about 1:10 left after five minutes.

Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi is also on ground for the exercise