Obaseki lights Edo Sports Festival Torch

Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday lit the State’s Sports festival torch in Benin to signal the final stage of the Government’s readiness for the hosting of the 3rd Edo State Sports Festival.

In a brief ceremony held in government house, Benin, the Governor remarked that it was his pleasure and honour to light the Edo 2020 Sports Festival Torch.

He immediately handed over the torch to the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu who also transferred same to the state sports commission chairman, Barr Godwin Dudu Orumen who leads the sports team on the tour of the state with the festival flame.

According to the sports commission boss, the torch will be taken round the 18 Local Governments of the state, which began on Wednesday from Akoko-Edo to Etsako East and Etsako Central. The tour continues in Etsako West, Owan East and round off the Edo North tour in Sabogida-Ora,Owan West Local Government Area today.

The festival torch bearers would continue their journey on Wednesday next week in Edo central, starting with Esan South-East, Igueben and Esan North-East and begin on day two in Esan Central, Esan West and conclude in Uhumwode.

The torch is expected to enter Edo South on Wednesday, January 29 in Orhionmwon and pass through Ikpoba-Okha LGA to continue in Ovia North-East and South West LGAs on Wednesday, February 5,2020.

The torch is expected to pass through Egor and return to Oredo Local Government Area to herald the commencement of the games on Monday 10. All the Local Government chairmen are expected to receive the torch and the state team respectively. The festival is scheduled to begin February 10 and will close February 16, 2020.

The Games, according to the sports commission chairman, is designed to fully test sports facilities and prepare the state athletes and as well confirm the readiness of the state for the 2020 National Sports Festival to be staged in Benin, between March 22 and April 4, 2020.

