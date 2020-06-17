Obaseki In Meeting With Secondus, Wike, Tambuwal, Others

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is currently meeting with Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

According to a credible source who is a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), others in attendance are Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state , Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto as well as other governors of the party.

He said the meeting is taking place at Governor Wike’s residence.

Source:- Independent ng

