Obaseki: I Will Make My Next Move After Meeting With President Buhari

Following his disqualification from the APC Primaries thereby putting an end to his second term bid under that platform, many have perceived his next move will be to defect to the opposition PDP in the State.

Governor Obaseki who had previously insisted he wouldn’t walk away from the party, is said to be seriously considering alternatives to the actualisation of his ambition.

He, however, has called for calm from his supporters and stated he will declare his next move after an audience with the President.

I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee. I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, says he will disclose his next step after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the state.

Obaseki, who is seeking a second term in office, also said he is still consulting with his supporters.

Writing via his Twitter handle on Sunday, the governor described his disqualification as an act of injustice.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, had said Obaseki was disqualified over a “defective” certificate.

“In our view of the issues raised. We concluded that the higher school certificate was defective,” he had said.

“The NYSC certificate – and act of the aspirant taking the party to court – these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party constitution this has made us to recommend that the above candidate thereby his excellency Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governor.”

The APC national working committee upheld the disqualification, accusing the governor of also unduly interfering in the state legislature.

TheCable had reported that Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, is wooing Obaseki to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in Edo.

Source:- The Cable

