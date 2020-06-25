Obaseki Favoured As 2,229 Delegates Elect Edo PDP Candidate

A total of 2 , 229 delegates , are expected to decide who emerges as the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Edo State governorship election, slated to hold on September 19 , 2020 .

The PDP National Publicity Secretary , Mr Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

He said the party followed due process in line with its time -tested procedures of electing eligible delegates , who had the responsibility of electing the most suitable candidate among the array of eligible aspirants seeking to fly the party’ s flag in the governorship election.

Ologbondiyan also said, “ All sensitive and non -sensitive materials have been dispatched to the state.

The election will be carried out in strict compliance with COVID -19 prevention guidelines. Members of the Governorship Primary Election Committee are already in Benin for the exercise . ”

Four persons initially obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms and were screened and cleared to contest .

Apart from Edo State Governor , Godwin Obaseki, the other aspirants are Gideon Ikhine, Ogbeide -Ihama and Kenneth Imasuagbon. Two of the aspirants are reported to have stepped down for Obaseki.

Source:- Punchng

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

