OAU Lecturer Alleged Of Sexual Intimidation Placed On Half Salary

OAU panel has placed the lecturer who was alleged to have asked his student for s3x to pass his course on half a salary as they look into the matter.

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun state has placed a lecturer of the school, Olabisi Olaleye, alleged of requesting sex from a student, on half salary.

The decision, according to a source close to the university senate, said the decision was taken pending the outcome of the investigation.

It was gathered that Motunrayo Afolayan, a 400 level student in the department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration, failed a Diplomacy course with code IRS 305 during the 2017/2018 academic calendar while in 300 level.

She also registered the course for the 2018/2019 session, but she alleged that the lecturer threatened to fail her if she refused to lay with him.

Vanguard learned that the students visited Olaleye in his office, where she recorded their conversation, where the lecturer, who spoke in Yoruba said: “I promise you that you will fail this course three times if you refuse to sleep with me”.

Though the lecturer refused emissaries sent to plead with him on behalf of the student, he later released her result along with others and she passed the course.

However, the lady had already reported the matter to the institution’s Centre for Gender and Policy Studies.

When Vanguard contacted the University’s Spokesperson, Abiodun Olarewaju, he said the incident happened last year and immediately the matter was reported to the management it sets up a panel to investigate it.

He also confirmed that the management placed the lecturer on half a salary pending the decision of the panel.

“The lecturer has appeared before the panel, headed by Prof Yetunde Ajibade, also, the student has appeared too.

