NYSC Members Who Met At Jigawa State Orientation Camp Tie The Knot (Photos)

Two Jigawa state Corps Members, Oluwasegun Fabiyi and Oluwaferanmi Daramola, who met during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Orientation Course in NYSC Camp in Fanisau-Dutse, Jigawa, tied the knot at a marriage registry in Kogi state on Saturday, June 13.

Oluwasegun, a graduate of Mass Communication hails from Idofin Aye-Kole, Oke-Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State, met his bride, Oluwaferanmi from Ekinirin-Adde in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, who studied Business Administration.

The groom who is serving at Government Junior Secondary School, Garki, while expressing gratitude to God for the success of the wedding ceremony, said his relationship with his spouse started during the Orientation period and thereafter blossomed during their primary assignment days.

The bride, a serving Corps Member at Government Day Secondary School, Gujungu in Taura Local Government Area of the State said intelligence and calmness gave her spouse the edge over other suitors.

The Groom’s Father, Mr. David Fabiyi wished the newlyweds love, peace, joy, and fruitfulness while the mother of the bride, Mrs. Lydia Daramola said she was overjoyed over the wedding of the couple and wished them longevity of life and successful marriage.

See more photos from their wedding below:

