NURTW boss’ leadership style commended

Our Reporter

THE wisdom being used by the Lagos State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in restoring peace among the members on Lagos Island has been commended.

A stakeholder in the union, Prince Idowu Onikoyi, who gave the commendation in a chat with newsmen in Lagos, said that in the last five days peace had been reigning on Lagos Island without violence.

He stated that members of the union were going about their legitimate duties without any record of crisis or disturbance.

Prince Onikoyi explained that the allegation made against the state chairman of the union, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, that he used police to arrest members that were not in his support during his struggle for leadership was wrong and far from truth.

According to him, Alhaji Akinsanya called a peace meeting after a security council meeting with the state governor and the commissioner of police, and at the meeting, he asked a faction leader to point out those who were making trouble in the area and 12 people were pointed out.

He further said: “The chairman also called on another faction leader to point out other people making trouble and he did and they were all handed over to the police for necessary action”.

Prince Onikoyi further explained that those arrested at the meeting from the two factions are still with the police.

Read Also: NURTW warns against imposition of caretaker chair

Another member of the union from Olowogbowo, Alhaji Fatai Okoosi-Otun, commended Alhaji Akinsanya for his good leadership in the union.

He said that since Alhaji Akinsanya assumed the leadership of the NURTW, peace and unity had been restored in the union.

Alhaji Okoosi-Otun said that MC Oluomo had always continued to sing songs of peace and unity to all members of the union.

He added that “the union is now one on Lagos Island without any faction.”

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...