NSF: ‘We’re 95 per cent ready’

Our Reporter

Edo Government says it is 95 per cent ready for the hosting of National Sports Festival (NSF), tagged “Edo 2020”, scheduled for between March 22 and April 1, in Benin City.

Godwin Dudu-Orumen, Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Benin on Tuesday.

“We are prepared; I can assure you that we are 95 per cent prepared. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium which is main venue is almost completed.

“The tracks and lane are being marked. All utilities are being put in place; the swimming pool has gone through test run.

“We are in the final stage of cleaning up the indoor sports hall, the former South-South Gymnasium Hall, which has been acquired by the state government from federal government.

“The hall was used in hosting the just concluded Edo Sports Festival.

“The Imaguero college hall is in shape, Idia college hall is in good shape too, the new Era College is ultra-modern. The University of Benin is undergoing renovation,” he said.

He assured that games village at the University of Benin will be opened on March 20 ahead of the festival.

