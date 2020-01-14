NSCDC hands rescued lady to parents

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Kwara state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has handed over Mrs. Gloria Taye Bright repatriated from Lebanon to her parents in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

She was handed over to President of Eruku Progressive Union, Mr Shola Daniels.

The commandant of NSCDC, Commander Bello Ale, said this while handing over the lady.

Ale, who said that the repatriation of Gloria was one of the successes recorded by the security agency in its investigation of alleged slavery, stated it was achieved through the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission and an NGO, Phemnick Life Support.

The commandant said the list of the 27 Women in Lebanon were revealed in a document retrieved from the three suspects arrested in connection with the alleged inhuman treatment of some Nigerian women who traveled to Lebanon, including Ms Omolola Ajayi and Mrs Gloria Taye Bright whose videos of being subjected to human slavery went viral in the country.

Ale said that the NSCDC was happy on the success made stating that “without the discovery and repatriation of Gloria, we would not have discovered where Omolola Ajayi was, adding that the arrest of the three suspects and the recovery of the documents containing the list of the 27 women who traveled to Lebanon through their agency exposed a lot about the deal.”

He said that the three suspects arrested included a Lebanese Wasit Muhammad; 63 years, Adetunji Sanusi, 33 years, and a lawyer; Tunde Awwal, 27 years while the NSCDC was still searching for another member of the gang identified as Joseph who was presently at large.

Gloria Taye Bright ,33, who said that she traveled to Lebanon in October 2019 stated that she was recruited in Ilorin, Kwara state to work as an English teacher in Lebanon on a monthly salary of $1,000.

Taye, who hailed from Eruku in Ekiti local government area of Kwara state, said that her job was changed to House help when she got to Lebanon stated that she perform all sorts of menial job for her master.

A holder of National Diploma (ND) in Accounting said: “There is no job in Lebanon and there is no Dollar in that country but they tricked us to the place and made us to believe that there is work there.”

She advised Nigerian women to beware of the travelling agents lying to them that there are jobs in foreign countries.

Daniels expressed gratitude to the NSCDC and other security agencies that worked for the location of Taye and the NGO as well as the Federal government that made the repatriation possible.

