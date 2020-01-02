NRC MD Reacts To Alleged Attack On Train

Managing Director/CEO of the Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Engr Fidet Okhiria, has refuted reports that gunmen attacked a moving train along Kaduna-Abuja Thursday morning.

Mr. Okhiria said no attack happened on its train and that none of its operations were delayed or disrupted contrary whatsoever.

Also, the Operations Manager, Abuja-Kaduna rail service, Mr. Victor Adamu, stated that he didn’t receive report of any gun attack on the train and that the train operations had been operating as scheduled.

Source:- Vanguardngr.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...