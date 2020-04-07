In a bid to support the Delta State government measures in checkmating the spread of the coronavirus in the state, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) has donated medical items to the Okowa-led administration.
A tweet by the state government via its Twitter handle, @DSGovernment, on Tuesday, quoted the state commissioner of health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, as thanking the NPDC, while receiving the items at the Asaba Specialist Hospital.
See tweet:
As at the time of filing this report, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Delta State.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
The post NPDC Donates Medical Items To Delta State Govt To Checkmate The Spread Of #COVID19 appeared first on Breaking Times.