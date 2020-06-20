Not Enough! Giggs Passes Verdict On Man United Target Following 1-1 Draw With Spurs

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has revealed what the club needs to do to catch city rivals Manchester City following the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham on Friday as the Premier League returned.

United have been linked with a number of players with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish being one of them but Giggs is of the opinion that signing just the Englishman would not be enough.

The English playmaker has been linked with moves away from the Midlands club for the last few transfer windows, but has remained loyal to his boyhood club. However, with their Premier League status under threat and his profile rising, Villa are likely to cash in on their prized asset this summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a re-building job this summer with the likes of Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek linked with a move to Old Trafford – and Giggs said that Grealish would be a good fit at the club.

‘I mean, if a quality player like that comes available, United are going to be.

Giggs told Premier League Productions of Grealish.

‘He looks like a United player, he takes the ball, he attracts loads of fouls.’

However, the Wales manager insisted that they need to sign a striker if they are going to re-establish themselves as a title-contending side.

Anthony Martial has scored 16 goals this season as United’s main number nine, but has very little competition as Marcus Rashford has spent much of the season injured and can play out wide whilst Odion Ighalo has taken time to settle in.

‘I would say that we definitely need a centre-forward,’ Giggs said.

‘Someone who, if a team is deep, is going to play deep and be on the end of those passes, crosses and score 25 goals.

‘I still think if we’re going to catch City, we’re three or four players short.

‘But [it’s] definitely exciting and promising with Bruno [Fernandes] and [Paul] Pogba coming into the team.’

United fans had their first glimpse of the midfield duo playing together as Pogba came on during the second half of their Premier League return against Tottenham.

The Frenchman was fouled by Eric Dier to win United a penalty that Fernandes converted with aplomb.

