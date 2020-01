North’s governors committed to region’s development

Agency Reporter

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) said it will continue to work closely with President Muhammadu Buhari to create synergy critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern region and the nation.

NGF chairman and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong stated this in the forum’s New Year message issued on Wednesday to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos, then state capital.

Lalong called for a collective resolution to build a more united, prosperous and equitable country.

“The Year 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for uplifting the country by supporting government at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to make the desired sacrifices that are needed to build a nation that is self-sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish,” he said.

Lalong said insecurity had created many setbacks in the region, adding that collaborations with citizens would assure holistic measures to end the menace of criminal activities bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.

“The Northern Governors Forum remains committed to carrying out robust initiatives towards targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region and the nation.

“The Governors of the Northern Region will continue to peer-review one another and also benchmark targets for regional development plans that will engender peaceful coexistence and people oriented programmes,” he said.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...