Northeast governors seek support for fallen heroes’ families

IN the Northeast, the governors advised Nigerians to support families of fallen heroes.

Borno

In Maiduguri, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum urged Nigerians to display a high sense of tolerance and patriotism to foster unity, peace and stability for sustainable development.

Zulum, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said the event demonstrated sincere commitment of Nigerians to ensure that the labour of fallen heroes is not in vain.

“In this moment, we should all reflect and re-examine our roles in creating a peaceful and prosperous country for the overall development of our people,” he said.

Bauchi

In Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammad appealed to Nigerians to ensure that the country’s fallen heroes did pay the supreme price in vain.

Represented by his deputy, Malam Baba Tela, the governor said the heroes made sacrifice for the present generation to live in peace.

Gombe

Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya advised Nigerians to support the military in the fight against insurgents.

“I am impressed by members of the public, Nigeria legion and the Nigeria Army that come to show solidarity with the family of the fallen heroes.

“This shows the spirit is still with us and I believe we will continue,” he said.

Adamawa

In Yola, the Adamawa State capital, the event featured only the laying of wreath by dignitaries and parade by military personnel.

Yobe

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni joined other residents in Damaturu, the state capital, forn the celebration.

He inspected the parade by personnel of 233 and 241 Battalion, followed by a 21-gun salute. Buni and other dignitaries also laid wreaths and released of white pigeons to symbolize peace.

Buni had earlier donated the sum of N40 million on behalf of the state government and N1million as personal donation, in aid of the families of the fallen heroes.

