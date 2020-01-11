North West Governors To Copy South West Counterparts(The Nation)

The Governors of the North Western States said they are ready to copy their south western states counterparts by launching a joint security operation to check mate the growing state of insecurity in the region including kidnapping and banditry activities

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State who is also the Chairman of the Governors of the region made the above disclosure on Thursday during a media chat with news correspondents in the state.

The Governor further admitted that the North West Governors have a lot to learn from the arrangements by their south west colleagues, adding that he will invite them for a meeting on the matter

He said “We have a lot to learn from them, I will call a meeting of the states affected by insecurity, to see what they are doing and how we can borrow from them”

He described those spreading the rumor that the dialogue the state recently signed with bandits is dead, saying they are alarmists that are not only spreading falsehood but putting Katsina on bad map

He said “criminality has now come to the cities and towns from the forests, the criminals in the cities now invite the bandits from the forest to kidnap for ransom

“We are going to deal with the unrepentant bandits located particularly in Jibia and Batsari.The peace deal has not collapsed; it has its problem, but has not collapsed”

On the Almajiri system the Governor disclosed that Education enjoyed the highest percentage allocation of 20% in this year’s budget because of the plan by government to review the Almajiri education system in partnership with the Universal basic education commission, UBEC in the state

He said “the reality on ground is that the state is doing all it can to revive education and the Almajiri school system in the state.

